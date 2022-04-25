Pallapay Market Cap Reaches $14.69 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $268,150.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.08 or 0.07422639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00047303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 632,536,279 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

