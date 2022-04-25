Paparazzi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.