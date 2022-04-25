ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $157.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $157.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,122.87 or 0.99936611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001796 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

