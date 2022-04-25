Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 228,542 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $837.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of -0.63.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 52.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Patria Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,021,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,313,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 217,335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 202,965 shares during the period.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

