PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE PBF opened at $26.64 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

