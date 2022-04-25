Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08. 2,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 345,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

