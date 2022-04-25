PegNet 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,880.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $103,652.40 and approximately $1,880.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07364005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

