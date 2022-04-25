Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $186.03

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $186.03 and last traded at $190.41, with a volume of 989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

