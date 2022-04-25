Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. 1,345,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,077. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

