Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) & FMC (NYSE:FMC) Critical Comparison

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and FMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 FMC 1 4 10 0 2.60

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.11%. FMC has a consensus target price of $131.23, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than FMC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and FMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A FMC $5.05 billion 3.31 $736.50 million $5.70 23.27

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A FMC 14.60% 29.16% 8.45%

Summary

FMC beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

