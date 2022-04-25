Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 385 ($5.01) price target on the stock.
Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.71) on Thursday. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.35 ($4.68).
About Petershill Partners (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.