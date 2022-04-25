Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 385 ($5.01) price target on the stock.

Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.71) on Thursday. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 183.20 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.35 ($4.68).

About Petershill Partners (Get Rating)

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

