Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.40.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

