Piper Sandler Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $385.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $251.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

