Piper Sandler Raises Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $65.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.83.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69. Ameresco has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.