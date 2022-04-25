PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $183,005.27 and $2.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

