Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Shares Down 6.1%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.42. 598,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,624,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

