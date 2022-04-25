Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 542,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,858. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.