Playcent (PCNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48,681.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $691,335.69 and $48,681.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

