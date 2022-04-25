Polkadex Hits One Day Volume of $996,166.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00011185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $996,166.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.34 or 0.07421413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

