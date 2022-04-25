PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.27. 59,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

