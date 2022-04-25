Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,142,687,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.42. 544,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

