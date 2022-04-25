Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.78. 57,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

