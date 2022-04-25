Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,133,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

