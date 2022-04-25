Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 261,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,935. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

