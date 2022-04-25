Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. 13,574,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

