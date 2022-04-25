ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOIL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOIL traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

