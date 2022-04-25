ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 357,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,019,287 shares.The stock last traded at $57.17 and had previously closed at $58.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $22,800,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

