ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $45.14

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $46.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1,005,013 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

