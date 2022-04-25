Proton 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.18 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $104.47 million and $4.18 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,654,940,666 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

