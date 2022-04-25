Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 500,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,501,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGM. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Pi Financial cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

