QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Critical Comparison

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get HomeStreet alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.00%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than QNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $364.27 million 2.28 $115.42 million $5.46 8.12 QNB $56.55 million 2.25 $16.49 million $4.64 7.70

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. HomeStreet pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 31.69% 16.28% 1.59% QNB 29.16% 12.18% 1.02%

Summary

HomeStreet beats QNB on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About QNB (Get Rating)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.