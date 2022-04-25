Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 3327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.