Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,388.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $46,388.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.43 or 0.07370966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00264519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.31 or 0.00780082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.72 or 0.00640135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00084492 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00399381 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,188,626 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

