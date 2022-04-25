QuinStreet’s (QNST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

QNST stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $556.44 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.95. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

