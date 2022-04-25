Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $487.87 million and $21.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.73 or 0.07389253 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00042609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 298,742,722,115 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

