Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Range Resources by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

