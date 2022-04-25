Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Tops $540.21 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $540.21 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.93 or 0.07439377 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

