Raydium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.03 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00006539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $255.82 million and $42.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.23 or 0.07355145 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 100,961,724 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.