Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 9.57.

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 2.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.22. Redbox Entertainment has a 1-year low of 1.61 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

