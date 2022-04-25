Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,943.16 or 0.99637602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

