Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 16,456,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,227. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.
About Regions Financial (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.