Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 16,456,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,227. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,774,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,471,000 after buying an additional 268,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,723,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Regions Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 739,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 168,974 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 145,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

