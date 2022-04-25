Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.68

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 2010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.
Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.
