Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.68

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 2010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

