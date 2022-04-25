Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT):
- 4/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($91.07) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($114.49) to GBX 9,100 ($118.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($97.32) to GBX 7,460 ($97.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($114.49) price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($110.59) price target on the stock.
Shares of RKT traded up GBX 179.83 ($2.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,317.83 ($82.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,709 ($87.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,934.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,026.86. The firm has a market cap of £45.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,403.96.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.80%.
