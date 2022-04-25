Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.17.

QSR stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$73.34. 111,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$68.17 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.47. The company has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

