Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.17.
QSR stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$73.34. 111,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$68.17 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.47. The company has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.