Reviewing Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A monday.com $308.15 million 19.72 -$129.29 million N/A N/A

Pathfinder Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -110.40% 2.44% monday.com -41.96% -27.33% -17.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Acquisition and monday.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 2 10 0 2.83

monday.com has a consensus target price of $263.08, indicating a potential upside of 91.15%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Pathfinder Acquisition.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

