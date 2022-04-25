Revomon Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

