RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.89. 42,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

