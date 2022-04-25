RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

NYSE:WHR traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.