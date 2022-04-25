RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,246. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

