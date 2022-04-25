RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $32.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

